The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 6-12: Between Covers and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7: Paul Davie. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Greg Hoover. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9: Dave Wolever. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7: Between Covers. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7: Glass Image. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8: Los Blancos. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7: Chris Eves. No cover.

