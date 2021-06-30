 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citizen's live music listings for July 1-7: Dirt Road Ruckus and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for July 1-7: Dirt Road Ruckus and more

{{featured_button_text}}
Dirt Road Ruckus

Dirt Road Ruckus

 Facebook

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free. 

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2: Off the Reservation. No cover.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3: The Billionaires. No cover.

• 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4: Scars and Stripes. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4: The Arcade. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: On Bass Jazz Trio. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7: Bernie McNabb and Bob Bachta. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Riverforest Park Campground, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport; riverforestpark.org

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 3: Jam Theory. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2: Madd Daddy. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Tru Bleu. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4: The Shazbot. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 2: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her fashion inspirations and favorite red carpet moment

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News