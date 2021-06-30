The Citizen's live music listings for July 1-7: Dirt Road Ruckus and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2: Off the Reservation. No cover.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3: The Billionaires. No cover.

• 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4: Scars and Stripes. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4: The Arcade. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: On Bass Jazz Trio. No cover.