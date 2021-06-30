The Citizen's live music listings for July 1-7: Dirt Road Ruckus and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2: Off the Reservation. No cover.
• 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3: The Billionaires. No cover.
• 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4: Scars and Stripes. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4: The Arcade. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: On Bass Jazz Trio. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7: Bernie McNabb and Bob Bachta. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Riverforest Park Campground, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport; riverforestpark.org
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 3: Jam Theory. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2: Madd Daddy. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Tru Bleu. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4: The Shazbot. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 2: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.