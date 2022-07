The Citizen's live music listings for July 14-20: Motley Crouton Rocks the Top and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16: No Filter. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14: John McConnell. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 15: American English. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16: The Jimi Marley Project. No cover.

• 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Paella on the Baya with Grupo Pagan and The Arcade. RSVP required.

Downtown Auburn Parking Garage, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburndowntown.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15: Rock the Top: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; facebook.com/driftersonowasco

• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16: The Healers. No cover.

Edward T. Boyle Center, 149 Genesee St., Auburn; On Facebook

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: Lock 52 Jazz Band. No cover.

Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; (315) 252-4993

• 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Irv Lyons Jr. Ultra Light. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: 100th anniversary party with Perform 4 Purpose and Cruise Control. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Harmonic Dirt. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 15: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Fattenin' Frogs. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: Alex McMurray. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 15: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15: Mike Powell Band. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17: AJ DiNoto (duo). No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Felix Mucedola. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/shepherdsbrewing

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15: Daditude (Misfits tribute). No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Jess Novak. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 15: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15: Dana Twigg. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Kitestring with JP Payton and Liam Lawson. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Loose Gravel. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15: Infinity. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: Unity House of Cayuga County Charity Tap Night with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 15: The Tarps Band. Tickets $5.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17: The Inner Crazy. No cover.

Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King Road, Sterling; turtlecoveresort.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Just Joe. No cover.

Veterans Memorial Park, North Main Street, Jordan; On Facebook

• 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14: Jordan-Elbridge Community Band. No cover.

