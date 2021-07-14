The Citizen's live music listings for July 15-21: Auburn summer concert series and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 16: Rock Doll. No cover.

• 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18: Paella on the Bay-A: Grupo Pagan. No cover.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18: Paella on the Bay-A: Off the Reservation. No cover.

Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Rock the Top: The Oddz. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 16: The Primates (with opening of photography exhibit by Jen Marquart). No cover.