The Citizen's live music listings for July 15-21: Auburn summer concert series and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 16: Rock Doll. No cover.
• 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18: Paella on the Bay-A: Grupo Pagan. No cover.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18: Paella on the Bay-A: Off the Reservation. No cover.
Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Rock the Top: The Oddz. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 16: The Primates (with opening of photography exhibit by Jen Marquart). No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20: Saint Bernard. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15: Jackyl. Tickets $25.
When most bands say they cover a decade of music, they really mean just part of that decade, or just one of its popular genres, such as disco …
Market Street Park, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15: My So Called Band. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16: Sam and JD. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Blast. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21: Luke Mock. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 20: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16: All Poets & Heroes. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16: Levi Dusseau. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Kitestring. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16: Cross Fire. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18: Raeven + One. No cover.