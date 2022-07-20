The Citizen's live music listings for July 21-27: Seattle Sons and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Ashley Slim Stevenson. Tickets $20-$25.
Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Jam Theory. No cover.
Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21: The Ende Brothers. No cover.
• Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Party in the Park with Perform 4 Purpose, Endless Mountain Derelicts and The Dean's List. Tickets $5.
• Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Party in the Park with Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers and Bad JuJu. Tickets $5.
Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: In Harmony. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The Ripcords with Boneyard Horns. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. (doors) Thursday, July 21: Jake Owen. Tickets $48.
• 6 p.m. (doors) Sunday, July 24: Michael Ray. Tickets $30.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027
• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Cheap Date. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Seattle Sons. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Like a Hurricane. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Newhart & Sons. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco Fire Department pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook
• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 22: Mere Mortals. Cover $3.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Felix Mucedola. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Patrick Young. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22: Sam Nitsch. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Thompson Hall Duo. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23: The Rollin' Rust. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 22: Red Spider. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Brass Inc. Tickets $5.
• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Mark Nanni. No cover.