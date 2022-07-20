The Citizen's live music listings for July 21-27: Seattle Sons and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Ashley Slim Stevenson. Tickets $20-$25.

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Jam Theory. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21: The Ende Brothers. No cover.

• Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Party in the Park with Perform 4 Purpose, Endless Mountain Derelicts and The Dean's List. Tickets $5.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Party in the Park with Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers and Bad JuJu. Tickets $5.

Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: In Harmony. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: The Ripcords with Boneyard Horns. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. (doors) Thursday, July 21: Jake Owen. Tickets $48.

• 6 p.m. (doors) Sunday, July 24: Michael Ray. Tickets $30.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Cheap Date. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Seattle Sons. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Like a Hurricane. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Newhart & Sons. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco Fire Department pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 22: Mere Mortals. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Felix Mucedola. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Patrick Young. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Thompson Hall Duo. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23: The Rollin' Rust. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 22: Red Spider. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 22: Brass Inc. Tickets $5.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24: Mark Nanni. No cover.

