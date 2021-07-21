 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for July 22-28: Garcia Project and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for July 22-28: Garcia Project and more

The Garcia Project

The Garcia Project

 facebook.com/garciaproject

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free. 

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22: Diana Jacobs Duo. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 23: John Lerner. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Papa Bone. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25: Howie Bartolo. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 23: Bad Mama Blues Band. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Jim V and Friends. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 28: Major Keys. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 23: Lee Brice. Tickets $40.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23: Lake Country Band. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24: Dave Kuykendall and Diana Jacobs. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 27: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco town pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco; auburncivicbandinc.com

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 23: The Garcia Project. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24: The Tarps. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25: Mitty and the Followers. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 23: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.

