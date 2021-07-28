The Citizen's live music listings for July 29-Aug. 4: Petty Thieves and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Petty Thieves. Cover $5.
After its members got together at Auburn Public Theater's weekly open mic night, Petty Thieves was formed in May 2017. As its name suggests, t…
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Sloppy Joes. No cover.
• 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.
Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan; jordanumc.org
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Dave & Daphne. No cover.
Market Street Park, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Major Keys. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Anne Adessa and Off the Cuff. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Bob Nodzo and Sue Alexander. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 30: Mere Mortals. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Doug Houck. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Local Farmers Union. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Cruise Control. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 30: Bad JuJu. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Red Spider. No cover.
Wheelhouse Restaurant, Hibiscus Harbor, Union Springs; facebook.com/jamtheorycny
• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Jam Theory. No cover.