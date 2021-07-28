 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for July 29-Aug. 4: Petty Thieves and more
The Citizen's live music listings for July 29-Aug. 4: Petty Thieves and more

Petty Thieves

Petty Thieves

 Facebook

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free. 

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Petty Thieves. Cover $5.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Sloppy Joes. No cover.

• 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.

Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan; jordanumc.org

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Dave & Daphne. No cover.

Market Street Park, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Anne Adessa and Off the Cuff. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Bob Nodzo and Sue Alexander. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 30: Mere Mortals. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30: Doug Houck. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Local Farmers Union. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Cruise Control. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 30: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Red Spider. No cover.

Wheelhouse Restaurant, Hibiscus Harbor, Union Springs; facebook.com/jamtheorycny

• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Jam Theory. No cover.

