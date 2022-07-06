The Citizen's live music listings for July 7-13: St. Bernard and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Chasing Neon. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Cam Caruso. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Paul Davie. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Off the Reservation. No cover.

Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Loren Barrigar and sons. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: St. Bernard. No cover.

Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Jam Factor. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 8: Public Water Supply. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Inside Job. No cover.

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; equalrightsheritage.com

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Summer Saturdays with Luke Mock. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 8: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco firehouse pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 11: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 8: M'80s Experience. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Glass Image. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Larry Kyle. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8: Madd Daddy. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Melanie and The Boyz. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Kim Fetters. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 8: St. Bernard. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 8: Kevin Ludwig and Jordan Loretz. Tickets $5.

• 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Kings of Summer: Tailor Made and The Destination. Tickets $10.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Rob Ervin. No cover.

