The Citizen's live music listings for July 7-13: St. Bernard and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Chasing Neon. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Cam Caruso. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Paul Davie. No cover.
Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Off the Reservation. No cover.
Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Loren Barrigar and sons. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: St. Bernard. No cover.
Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Jam Factor. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 8: Public Water Supply. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Inside Job. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; equalrightsheritage.com
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Summer Saturdays with Luke Mock. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 8: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco firehouse pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook
• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 11: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 8: M'80s Experience. Cover $3.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Glass Image. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Larry Kyle. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8: Madd Daddy. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Melanie and The Boyz. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Kim Fetters. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 8: St. Bernard. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 8: Kevin Ludwig and Jordan Loretz. Tickets $5.
• 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Kings of Summer: Tailor Made and The Destination. Tickets $10.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Rob Ervin. No cover.