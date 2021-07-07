The Citizen's live music listings for July 8-14: Los Blancos and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8: Dennis Veator. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Friday, July 9: PK & the 88's. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10: Steve MacLean. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11: The Shylocks. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13: Cross Fire. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 9: Private Property. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9: Los Blancos. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10: Rachel Beverly. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9: Faded Vinyl. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Mere Mortals. No cover.