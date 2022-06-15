 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for June 16-22: Perform 4 Purpose and more

Perform 4 Purpose 4

Perform 4 Purpose plays a concert in downtown Auburn.

 Provided

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 17: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16: Jess Novak. No cover.

Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn; tourcayuga.com

• Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Juneteenth celebration with Brownskin Band, Perform 4 Purpose and more. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, June 17: The Turbulents. No cover.

Downtown Auburn parking garage, Lincoln Street, Auburn; perform4purpose.org

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 17: CNY Rising Stars Concert Series featuring Continuum. No cover.

Edward T. Boyle Center, 149 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-0335

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Exchange Street, downtown Auburn; tourcayuga.com

• 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Juneteenth celebration with Ronnie Leigh, U.A.D. and SingTrece and Kenneth McLaurin. No cover.

Locke Firefighters' Field Days, Route 38, Locke; (315) 497-0595

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 17: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 17: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 8 p.m. Friday, June 17: Big Eyed Phish. Cover $3.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19: Ed Hildreth. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19: Jess Novak. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17: Jim VanDeuson. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Tru Bleu. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19: No Filter. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17: Tennyson Ave.. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 17: 8-Traxx. Tickets $5.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Tapped at Treleaven: Custom Taylor Band. Tickets $10.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Tapped at Treleaven: The Skycoasters. Tickets $10.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19: Sydney Irving. No cover.

