The Citizen's live music listings for June 17-23: 8-Traxx and more

After more than a year away, The Citizen's live music listings are back. Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; colloca.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18: Luber & Watson. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 19: Dynamic Duo. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20: Chris United. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21: Luber & Watson. No cover.
Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; (315) 255-4737
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Rock the Top: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.
Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; facebook.com/jamtheorycny
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Jam Theory. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Lake Country Band. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Jim Van Arsdale and Friends. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 18: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Thompson Hall Duo. No cover.
• 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Doug Houck. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Dana Twigg. No cover.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Billy Golicki. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 18: 8-Traxx. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20: Bad Alibi. No cover.
