The Citizen's live music listings for June 23-29: Sydney Irving and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: My So-Called Band. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Between Covers. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Nate Michaels. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24: Steve Watson Band. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Dusty Bottle. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Lyin' Eyes. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Friday (doors); Jake Owen with Avery Anna. Tickets $48.

Meaningful music: Songwriter, 15, to celebrate second album at Auburn show Sydney Irving got her first guitar for her eighth birthday. But, for a little while, it sat in the corner and collected dust.

Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Locke Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, Route 38, Locke; (315) 497-0595

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Petty Thieves. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Friday, June 24: Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Nik Entertainment performing "Shama Lama." No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 24: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Amp. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 29: Anniversary celebration with Moe Bauso, The Lunch Ladies and Inside Job. No cover.

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: CNY Rising Stars Concert Series featuring Sydney Irving. No cover.

• 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25: City of Auburn Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff with Mark Doyle & The Maniacs and Count Blastula. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: Lake Country Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Irv Lyons Jr. and Mark Ballard. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Loren, LJ and Mason Barrigar. No cover.

Riverforest Park Campground & Marina, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport; (315) 834-9458

• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 25: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Rev Ezra and The Cast Iron Cowboys. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Tribal Revival Duo. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24: Dean's List. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: Diana Jacobs Band. Tickets $5.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Sean Fried and Payton Bird. No cover.

Wells College Golf Course patio, 170 Main St., Aurora; wells.edu

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Dave McKeon and Mary Noecker. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0