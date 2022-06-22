The Citizen's live music listings for June 23-29: Sydney Irving and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Between Covers. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Nate Michaels. No cover.
People are also reading…
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24: Steve Watson Band. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Dusty Bottle. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Lyin' Eyes. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Friday (doors); Jake Owen with Avery Anna. Tickets $48.
Sydney Irving got her first guitar for her eighth birthday. But, for a little while, it sat in the corner and collected dust.
Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Locke Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, Route 38, Locke; (315) 497-0595
• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Friday, June 24: Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Nik Entertainment performing "Shama Lama." No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 24: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Amp. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 29: Anniversary celebration with Moe Bauso, The Lunch Ladies and Inside Job. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: CNY Rising Stars Concert Series featuring Sydney Irving. No cover.
• 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25: City of Auburn Sizzlin' Summer Kickoff with Mark Doyle & The Maniacs and Count Blastula. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: Lake Country Band. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23: Irv Lyons Jr. and Mark Ballard. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Loren, LJ and Mason Barrigar. No cover.
Riverforest Park Campground & Marina, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport; (315) 834-9458
• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 25: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Sam Nitsch. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Rev Ezra and The Cast Iron Cowboys. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Tribal Revival Duo. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24: Dean's List. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, June 24: Diana Jacobs Band. Tickets $5.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Sean Fried and Payton Bird. No cover.
Wells College Golf Course patio, 170 Main St., Aurora; wells.edu
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24: Dave McKeon and Mary Noecker. No cover.