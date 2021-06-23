The Citizen's live music listings for June 24-30: Mo & The Soul Show and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Frontenac Park, Union Springs; unionspringsny.com

• 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: The Shazbot. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385