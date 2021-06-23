 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for June 24-30: Mo & The Soul Show and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for June 24-30: Mo & The Soul Show and more

Mo & The Soul Show

Mo & The Soul Show

 facebook.com/moandthesoulshow

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free. 

Frontenac Park, Union Springs; unionspringsny.com

• 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: The Shazbot. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25: Karl Knutson. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Darkwine. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Loose Gravel. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 25: Finn and Friends. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Raeven + One. No cover.

