The Citizen's live music listings for June 24-30: Mo & The Soul Show and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Frontenac Park, Union Springs; unionspringsny.com
• 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: The Shazbot. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Mo & The Soul Show. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25: Karl Knutson. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Darkwine. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Loose Gravel. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 25: Finn and Friends. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Raeven + One. No cover.