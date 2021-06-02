 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citizen's live music listings for June 3-9: Major Keys and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for June 3-9: Major Keys and more

{{featured_button_text}}
Major Keys

Major Keys is, from left, Mike Keegan, Shelly Major and Brad Beardsley.

 facebook.com/majorkeys2

After more than a year away, The Citizen's live music listings are back. Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Caitlin Barry. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Irv Lyons and The Light (rooftop show). No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; unitedwayofcayugacounty.org

• Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Jazz in the Grove with Anne Adessa & Off the Cuff. Tickets $40.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4: Clint Bush. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.

To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella will finally return in 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rejected titles for 25 popular films
Movies

Rejected titles for 25 popular films

Titles can drastically change how a film is perceived by audiences. Take, for example, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” in place of “Blade Runner” or “The Lunch Bunch” over “The Breakfast Club."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News