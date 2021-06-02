The Citizen's live music listings for June 3-9: Major Keys and more

After more than a year away, The Citizen's live music listings are back. Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4: Major Keys. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Caitlin Barry. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Irv Lyons and The Light (rooftop show). No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.
An Auburn saxophonist has written a new piece inspired by Harriet Tubman, and he'll pull some of the best musicians from the central New York …
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
• Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Jazz in the Grove with Anne Adessa & Off the Cuff. Tickets $40.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4: Clint Bush. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 4: Bad JuJu. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Johnny Rage Band. No cover.
To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.