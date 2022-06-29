 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for June 30-July 6: The Bay Goes Boom at Colloca and more

Dirt Road Ruckus

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Ron Hurne. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 1: The Bay Goes Boom: Off the Reservation. $10 per car.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2: The Bay Goes Boom: Denn Bunger. $10 per car

• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2: The Bay Goes Boom: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute). $10 per car.

• 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3: The Bay Goes Boom: Dad Bods. $10 per car.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3: The Bay Goes Boom: Dirt Road Ruckus. $10 per car.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 4: The Bay Goes Boom: Born to Run. $10 per car.

Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Chasing Neon. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 1: Lake Country Band. No cover.

O'Hara's Clubhouse, 354 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 277-5096

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Mr. Monkey Duo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1: Dirty Blanket. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Irv Lyons, Edgar Pagan and guests. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1: Bob Keefe and the Surf Renegades. No cover.

Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal; sterlingstage.com

• Thursday, June 30: Ameribeat: Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Friday, July 1: Ameribeat: Sophistafunk, Subsoil and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Saturday, July 2: Ameribeat: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Sunday, July 3: Ameribeat: Los Blancos and more. Tickets $40-$95.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Taylor Ricks. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2: All Strung Out. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1: No Filter. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 1: Dirt Road Ruckus. Tickets $5.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Ian Flanigan and Presley & Taylor. Tickets $25.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Bob and Dave of Grit N Grace. No cover.

