The Citizen's live music listings for June 30-July 6: The Bay Goes Boom at Colloca and more

Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Ron Hurne. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 1: The Bay Goes Boom: Off the Reservation. $10 per car.

• 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2: The Bay Goes Boom: Denn Bunger. $10 per car

• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2: The Bay Goes Boom: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute). $10 per car.

• 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3: The Bay Goes Boom: Dad Bods. $10 per car.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3: The Bay Goes Boom: Dirt Road Ruckus. $10 per car.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 4: The Bay Goes Boom: Born to Run. $10 per car.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Chasing Neon. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 1: Lake Country Band. No cover.

O'Hara's Clubhouse, 354 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 277-5096

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Mr. Monkey Duo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1: Dirty Blanket. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Irv Lyons, Edgar Pagan and guests. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1: Bob Keefe and the Surf Renegades. No cover.

Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal; sterlingstage.com

• Thursday, June 30: Ameribeat: Pat Tato & The Baked Potatoes and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Friday, July 1: Ameribeat: Sophistafunk, Subsoil and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Saturday, July 2: Ameribeat: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and more. Tickets $40-$95.

• Sunday, July 3: Ameribeat: Los Blancos and more. Tickets $40-$95.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Taylor Ricks. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2: All Strung Out. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1: No Filter. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, July 1: Dirt Road Ruckus. Tickets $5.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2: Ian Flanigan and Presley & Taylor. Tickets $25.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3: Bob and Dave of Grit N Grace. No cover.

