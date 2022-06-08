The Citizen's live music listings for June 9-15: 8-Traxx and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Sipping in the '70s with the BeatleCuse All-Stars and more. Tickets $10.

Downtown Auburn parking garage, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10: Rock the Top: The Arcade. No cover.

Group 8-Traxx aims to be 'the band of Auburn' Terri Feldman, lead vocalist for the band 8-Traxx, said the group is not satisfied until every single pair of feet in a given venue is on the …

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Just Joe. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 10: Blast. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Qwister. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven; (315) 947-5399

• 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 8 p.m. Friday, June 10: Pearly Baker's Best. Cover $3.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Chris Eves. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10: Amber Martin. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Grassanova. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12: The Dean's List. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10: Cruise Control. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, June 10: Splash Band. Tickets $5.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12: The Tarps (duo). No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0