The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 10-16: The Ripcords and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13: Celtic rock fiddler Tim Sanphy. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12: Sloppy Joes (St. Patrick's Day party). No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13: Jazz on Tap: Mike Dubaniewicz Trio. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 11: Jukebox Riot (now VanDelay Industries). No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12: The Ripcords. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11: Corey Paige. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12: Dana Twigg. No cover.