The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 17-23: St. Patrick's Day music and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn; (315) 252-6459

• 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17: The Flyin' Column. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 18: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 19: My So-Called Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17: Music in the Square with the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 18: Los Blancos. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 18: Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 18: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18: Harmonic Dirt. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, March 18: Brendan Gosson playing Celtic music. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day party with Levi Dusseau. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19: The Tarps Duo. No cover.

