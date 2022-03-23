The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 24-30: Infrared Radiation Orchestra and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers record release concert for "The Healing." Tickets $20-$25.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25: Simply Dave. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Shawn Halloran. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Mike Place. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Bad Water. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard and the Jazz Mafia. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24: Wegmans Music in the Square with the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 25: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Saint Bernard. No cover.
• 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Humanitarian Aid for the Ukraine benefit featuring The Light, Moe Bauso and The Lunch Ladies. Tickets $10.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25: Glass Image acoustic. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25: Dusty Pascal and daughter Tate Pascal (debut). No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Roger Decker. No cover.