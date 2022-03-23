 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 24-30: Infrared Radiation Orchestra and more

Infrared Radiation Orchestra

Kim Draheim performs with Infrared Radiation Orchestra.

 Provided

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers record release concert for "The Healing." Tickets $20-$25.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25: Simply Dave. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Shawn Halloran. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Mike Place. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Bad Water. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard and the Jazz Mafia. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24: Wegmans Music in the Square with the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 25: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Saint Bernard. No cover.

• 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27: Humanitarian Aid for the Ukraine benefit featuring The Light, Moe Bauso and The Lunch Ladies. Tickets $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25: Glass Image acoustic. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25: Dusty Pascal and daughter Tate Pascal (debut). No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26: Roger Decker. No cover.

