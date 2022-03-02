 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 3-9: Honky Tonk Hindooz and more

  • Updated
Honky Tonk Hindooz

The Honky Tonk Hindooz are, from left, guitarist Terry Quill, accordionist Theresa Walsh and bassist Taylor Price.

 Juan Junco

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Jim and Jeff. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5: 90 Proof. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL Lite. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 4: Crossroads. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 4: Mikaela Lagerhausen and Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Major Keys. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4: Jim & Connie. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Miller Jazz Project. No cover.

Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; octanesocialhouse.com

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Fourth Ave. Jazz. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Fire & Ice Festival with Bad Mama Blues Band, Lisa Lee Trio and Ashley Cox & Fondu. Sold out.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Tink Bennett and Derek Gasque Duo (of Tailor-made Band). No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4: Julie Howard and Bob Piorun. No cover.

