The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 3-9: Honky Tonk Hindooz and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Jim and Jeff. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5: 90 Proof. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL Lite. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 4: Crossroads. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 4: Mikaela Lagerhausen and Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Major Keys. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4: Jim & Connie. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Miller Jazz Project. No cover.
Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; octanesocialhouse.com
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6: Fourth Ave. Jazz. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Fire & Ice Festival with Bad Mama Blues Band, Lisa Lee Trio and Ashley Cox & Fondu. Sold out.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5: Tink Bennett and Derek Gasque Duo (of Tailor-made Band). No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339
• 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4: Julie Howard and Bob Piorun. No cover.