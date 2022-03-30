The Citizen's live music listings for Mar 31-April 6: Psychedelic Sushi and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2: Caleb from My So-Called Band. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31: Wegmans Music in the Square with the Stardusters All-Star Band and opener Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Friday, April 1: The Lacs. Tickets $25.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 1: Burned Out Sons. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, April 1: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; schweinfurthartcenter.org
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1: Edgy Folk. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 1: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2: Rachel Beverly. No cover.