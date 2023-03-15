Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn

• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17: The Flyin' Column. No cover.

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com

• 4 p.m. Friday, March 17: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.

• 8 p.m. Friday, March 17: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17: Chasing Neon. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Between Covers. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Mike Place. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown Duo. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Name Brand Covers. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17: Total Recall. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Mark Doyle and The Maniacs. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Jim and Jeff with special guest Gio. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Denn Bunger. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com

• 2 p.m. Friday, March 17: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17: The Shenanigan Brothers. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Kevin and Jordan. No cover.