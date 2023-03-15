Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn
• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17: The Flyin' Column. No cover.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com
• 4 p.m. Friday, March 17: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.
• 8 p.m. Friday, March 17: Bad JuJu. No cover.
People are also reading…
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17: Chasing Neon. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Between Covers. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Mike Place. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown Duo. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Name Brand Covers. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17: Total Recall. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Mark Doyle and The Maniacs. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Jim and Jeff with special guest Gio. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17: JD and Sam of Petty Thieves. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Denn Bunger. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 2 p.m. Friday, March 17: Brian Wagner. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17: The Shenanigan Brothers. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18: Kevin and Jordan. No cover.
For music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.