Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, March 3: Scars 'n' Stripes. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5: Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Friday, March 3: Easton Corbin. Tickets $35.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Tommy Connors. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3: Modaferri Band. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, March 3: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn; bravebrewsfest.com

• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Jess Novak. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Tim Forbes. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6: Benny Bleu. No cover.

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5: Jess Novak. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Melanie and The Boys. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4: Rachel Beverly. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.