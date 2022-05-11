The Citizen's live music listings for May 12-18: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack, and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Jess Novak. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Dave Wolever. No cover.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $10.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6:30 p.m. doors Saturday, May 14: Struggle Jennings. Tickets $45.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Fourth Ave Jazz. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 13: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack. Donation $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Irv Lyons Jr. and Loren Barrigar. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Sterling; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; dianajacobs.net

• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Diana Jacobs Band album release party. Admission $20.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Tim Herron. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, May 13: The Local Farmers Union. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Jen Cork. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 15: St. Bernard. No cover.

