MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for May 12-18: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack, and more

Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Jess Novak. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Dave Wolever. No cover.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $10.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6:30 p.m. doors Saturday, May 14: Struggle Jennings. Tickets $45.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Fourth Ave Jazz. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 13: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack. Donation $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Irv Lyons Jr. and Loren Barrigar. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Sterling; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; dianajacobs.net

• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Diana Jacobs Band album release party. Admission $20.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Tim Herron. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, May 13: The Local Farmers Union. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Jen Cork. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 15: St. Bernard. No cover.

