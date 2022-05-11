The Citizen's live music listings for May 12-18: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack, and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Jess Novak. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Dave Wolever. No cover.
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $10.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6:30 p.m. doors Saturday, May 14: Struggle Jennings. Tickets $45.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Fourth Ave Jazz. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 13: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Chuck Lamb and Peter Mack. Donation $10.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Major Keys. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Irv Lyons Jr. and Loren Barrigar. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Sterling; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; dianajacobs.net
• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Diana Jacobs Band album release party. Admission $20.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13: Tim Herron. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Brian Wagner. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 p.m. Friday, May 13: The Local Farmers Union. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14: Jen Cork. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 15: St. Bernard. No cover.