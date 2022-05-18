The Citizen's live music listings for May 19-25: The Garcia Project and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19: Jess Novak. No cover.

Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; brightleafvineyard.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, May 20: Amber Martin. No cover.

Casey Park Arena, North Division Street, Auburn; facebook.com/sports4all13021

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Sports 4 All Instant RePlay with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20: Tim Burns. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; (315) 497-1055

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Stan Stewart. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Jazz on Tap: John Spillett Duo. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; (315) 252-4993

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 20: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, May 20: The Garcia Project. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, May 20: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Patrick Young. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, May 20: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Hot Dogs and Gin. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 20: No Filter. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Jacob Shipley. No cover.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn; westminsterauburn.org

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20: Organ concert by Colin MacKnight. Tickets $8 or less.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Loren, LJ and Mason Barrigar. Tickets $15.

