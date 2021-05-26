The Citizen's live music listings for May 27-June 2: Majorpalooza and more

After more than a year away, The Citizen's live music listings are back. Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 28: Spring Fest: The Arcade. No cover.

• 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Spring Fest: Lyin' Eyes. Tickets $10.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Spring Fest: PK and the 88s. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Spring Fest: Off the Reservation. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: JD and Sam. No cover.