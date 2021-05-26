The Citizen's live music listings for May 27-June 2: Majorpalooza and more

After more than a year away, The Citizen's live music listings are back. Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 28: Spring Fest: The Arcade. No cover.
• 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Spring Fest: Lyin' Eyes. Tickets $10.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Spring Fest: PK and the 88s. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Spring Fest: Off the Reservation. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: JD and Sam. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 28: The Rounds. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29: On Bass. No cover.
Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; octanesocialhouse.com
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Bob Piorun and Susan Palmer-Schell. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 28: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Janet Batch. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Kipani. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; facebook.com/majorpaloozainc
• 1 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Majorpalooza: Town Hall Heist, Mike McNabb and Saint Bernard. Tickets $20.
To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.