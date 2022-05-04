The Citizen's live music listings for May 5-11: McKinley James and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com;

• 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Held Hostage with Tim "Ripper" Owens. Tickets $13.50.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Cam Caruso. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 7: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Jazz on Tap: Mike Dubaniewicz Trio. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, May 9: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 5:30 p.m. (doors) Friday, May 6: Neal McCoy. Tickets $25.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5: McKinley James. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 6: Bitter Clingers. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 7: The Ripcords. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 6: Keith Scott. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Bob Piorun pop-jazz band featuring Marissa Adams. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 6: Glass Image. No cover.

St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn; masterworkscny.org

• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6: Harpsichordist Bonnie Choi. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6: The Ampersand Project. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Off the Rails. No cover.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Ketchafyah. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 6: 8-TRAXX. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn; westminsterauburn.org

• 7 p.m. Friday, May 6: E.M. Skinner pipe organ rededication and recital. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.org

• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

