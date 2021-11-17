The Citizen's live music listings for Nov. 18-24: Who's playing Thanksgiving eve?

Looking for live music in the Cayuga County area? Here's where you can find it over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn; (315) 253-6868

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Shakedown Metal Fest with Inherence, Buried in Concrete, Killaton, Agni Kai and Cleansed in Embers. Admission $5.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21: Nate Michaels. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24: The Arcade. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Mitchell Tenpenny with Drew Green. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Count Blastula. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24: Inside Job. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Jim Van Arsdale and the Healers. No cover.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Rachel Beverly. No cover.

