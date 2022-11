The Citizen's live music listings for Nov. 3-9: Scars 'N' Stripes and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: Hiroya Tsukamoto; Tickets $23.36

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Mary Fahl; Tickets $39.87

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Scars 'N' Stripes. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 5: Swagger. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown Duo. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6: The Puckdaddys. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: The Lunch Ladies. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: The Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: JD Balloni. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6: Lou Nocilly and his Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4: Dave Turner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.

