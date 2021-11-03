The Citizen's live music listings for Nov. 4-10: Jess Novak and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: Jess Novak Band. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: The Shylocks. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: The Ripcords. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Six String Shotgun. No cover.

