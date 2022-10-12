The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 13-19: Trey Lewis and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; jessrocknovak.com

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13: Jess Novak. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Infinity. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Dam Dog. No cover.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Double V's. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Howie Bartolo. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Between Covers featuring MBK Richy. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard and the Jazz Mafia. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. (doors) Saturday, Oct. 15: Trey Lewis. Tickets $20.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Saint Bernard. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Skaneateles String Quartet. Suggested donation $10.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Sydney Irving. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Bob Piorun jazz trio. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Fourth Ave. Jazz. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Larry Kyle. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Joel Kane and Josh Dwyer. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Major Keys. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Rob Ervin. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: MasterWorks Chorale Chamber Singers. Tickets $10.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.