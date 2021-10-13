 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 14-20: Diamond Rio and more

Diamond Rio

Diamond Rio

 facebook.com/diamondrio

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: John McConnell. No cover.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Nate Michaels. No cover.

Noon Sunday, Oct. 17: Harvest Festival: Dave Wolever. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Harvest Festival: The Arcade. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

People are also reading…

• 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Fleming Federated Church, Route 34, Fleming; (315) 253-6548

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: Dan Schall. No cover.

Izzo's White Barn Winery, 6634 Cayuga Road, Cayuga; (315) 283-8095

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Bob Piorun and Julie Howard. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Diamond Rio with Custom Taylor Band. Tickets $32.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Jim Van Arsdale and Jeff Newhart. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Thompson-Hall Duo. No cover.

• Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Levi Dusseau. No cover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century

Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A peeling portrait of Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market in Poland hung modestly in a private house for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century, when the Polish piano composer lived.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dwayne Johnson regrets making feud with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel public

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News