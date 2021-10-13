The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 14-20: Diamond Rio and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: John McConnell. No cover.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Noon Sunday, Oct. 17: Harvest Festival: Dave Wolever. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Harvest Festival: The Arcade. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Nancy Kelly. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Fleming Federated Church, Route 34, Fleming; (315) 253-6548
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20: Dan Schall. No cover.
Izzo's White Barn Winery, 6634 Cayuga Road, Cayuga; (315) 283-8095
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Bob Piorun and Julie Howard. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Diamond Rio with Custom Taylor Band. Tickets $32.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Bitter Clingers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Jim Van Arsdale and Jeff Newhart. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Thompson-Hall Duo. No cover.
• Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17: Levi Dusseau. No cover.