The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 20-26: Bob Piorun and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Jerri Cali. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Between Covers. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Bon Giovi (Bon Jovi tribute). Tickets $13.50.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: 13 Curves. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: No Filter. No cover.
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco; auburnchamberorchestra.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "An Overture to the Dance". No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Fattenin' Frogs. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Bad Juju. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: The Rounds. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Guitarist Charles Mokotoff. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Brian Wagner. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Kitestring duo. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Khalil Jade. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Bob Piorun. Tickets $10.