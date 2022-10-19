 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 20-26: Bob Piorun and more

Piorun

Bob Piorun will perform a concert of mostly blues, from his album "The Blues Keep Rainin' Down on Me," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn. He'll be joined by performers Anne Adessa, Jimmy Chambers, Robin Munn, Sue Alexander, Mike Doyle, Larry Lehner, Loren Miller, and Ross Moe.

 Provided

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Jerri Cali. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Between Covers. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Bon Giovi (Bon Jovi tribute). Tickets $13.50.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: 13 Curves. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: No Filter. No cover.

Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco; auburnchamberorchestra.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "An Overture to the Dance". No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Fattenin' Frogs. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Bad Juju. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Guitarist Charles Mokotoff. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Brian Wagner. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Kitestring duo. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Khalil Jade. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Bob Piorun. Tickets $10.

