The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 21-27: Colloca Harvest Festival and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• Noon Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: Mike Place. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: The Arcade. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Celebration of life for Leon Miller. Admission $10.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Harmonic Dirt. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Cosmic Pagan Fisher. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Sam Pruyn, JD Baloni and Connor VanEpps. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0