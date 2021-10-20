The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 21-27: Colloca Harvest Festival and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• Noon Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: Mike Place. No cover.
• 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: The Arcade. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Celebration of life for Leon Miller. Admission $10.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Harmonic Dirt. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Cosmic Pagan Fisher. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Sam Pruyn, JD Baloni and Connor VanEpps. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Sandra Esparza. No cover.