MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 21-27: Colloca Harvest Festival and more

Colloca Estate Winery

Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

 Kyle D. Maddaugh

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• Noon Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: Mike Place. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Harvest Festival: The Arcade. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: Celebration of life for Leon Miller. Admission $10.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Harmonic Dirt. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Cosmic Pagan Fisher. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Sam Pruyn, JD Baloni and Connor VanEpps. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

