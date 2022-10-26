The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Halloween parties and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Auburn Junior High School auditorium, 191 Franklin St., Auburn; nps.gov/hart

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30: Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27: Jesse Ruben. Tickets $15.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Punk Halloween night with Chasing Neon and Tell All Your Friends. No cover.

CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn; (315) 253-6868

• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Halloween party with 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween Bash with The Billionaires. No cover.

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30: Gold Dust Gypsies. Tickets $15.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween party with Motley Crouton. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30: Jazz on Tap: Alex Becerra and Friends. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Halloween party with Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween party with The Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Halloween party with Town Hall Heist. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween party with Jess Novak and Ben Wayne. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween Masquerade with The Ampersand Project. Tickets $5.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30: Tenth Avenue. No cover.

