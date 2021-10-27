The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 28-Nov. 3: Halloween shows and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Halloween party with My So-Called Band. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall food court, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Julie Howard and the Jazz Mafia. No cover.

Harley's Pub, 149 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-9856

• 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Halloween party with Into This Living Hell (Hatebreed tribute) and Daditude (Misfits tribute). No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Blast. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: The Primates. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Halloween party with Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Halloween show with Bob Piorun, Robin Munn, Julie Howard and Susan Palmer Schell. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Halloween party with Dana Twigg. No cover.

