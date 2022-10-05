The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 6-12: Sydney Irving and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10: Concert honoring Joanne Shenandoah. Tickets $50.

Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 277-5632

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Crazy Neighbours. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: JT Home. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge; 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Oktoberfest with Fritz's Polka Band. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Sennett; danschall.org

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Dan Schall; Freewill offering

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org

• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Roscoe's Basement. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Oktoberfest with Fritz's Polka Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Chrystal Visions. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Harvest Festival with Delta Mike Shaw Band. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Sean Fried and Payton Bird. No cover.

