The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 6-12: Sydney Irving and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10: Concert honoring Joanne Shenandoah. Tickets $50.
Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 277-5632
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Crazy Neighbours. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: JT Home. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge; 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Oktoberfest with Fritz's Polka Band. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Sennett; danschall.org
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Dan Schall; Freewill offering
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Roscoe's Basement. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Oktoberfest with Fritz's Polka Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Chrystal Visions. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Harvest Festival with Delta Mike Shaw Band. No cover.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Sean Fried and Payton Bird. No cover.