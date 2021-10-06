 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 7-13: Glass Image and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Oct. 7-13: Glass Image and more

Glass Image

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8: Glass Image. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: On Bass. No cover.

Olfactory Lavender Farm, 12973 Upton Road, Red Creek; olfactorysoaps.com

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: After the Harvest Celebration with Tiger Acoustics and Larry Kyle. Tickets $1-$3.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: Clint Bush. No cover.

