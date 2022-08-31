The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 1-7: Chasing Neon and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnalliance.com

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: The Collingsworth Family. Tickets $20.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Chasing Neon. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Walrus. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: The Turbulents. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: My So-Called Band. No cover.

Exchange Street Mall, downtown Auburn; auburndowntown.org

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Summer Saturdays: Tommy & Vinny the Jukebox Duo and Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Miller Jazz Project. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Ashley Cox and Fondu. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: The DelSexton Duo. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; schweinfurthartcenter.org

• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Jim Van Arsdale and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Scott Twiford. No cover.

Sterling Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal

• Thursday, Sept. 1: Happy Sterling Festival. Tickets $40 and up.

• Friday, Sept. 2: Happy Sterling Festival with Organ Fairchild and more. Tickets $40 and up.

• Saturday, Sept. 3: Happy Sterling Festival with Ryan Montbleau Band and more. Tickets $40 and up.

• Sunday, Sept. 4: Happy Sterling Festival. Tickets $40 and up.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Levi & the Wranglers. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Go Gone. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Bad JuJu. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Loose Gravel. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Frostbit Blue. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Jerrod Niemann with CJ Solar. Tickets $45.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Petty Thieves. No cover.

