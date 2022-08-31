The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 1-7: Chasing Neon and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnalliance.com
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: The Collingsworth Family. Tickets $20.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Chasing Neon. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Walrus. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: The Turbulents. No cover.
Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Exchange Street Mall, downtown Auburn; auburndowntown.org
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Summer Saturdays: Tommy & Vinny the Jukebox Duo and Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Miller Jazz Project. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Ashley Cox and Fondu. Cover $3.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: The DelSexton Duo. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; schweinfurthartcenter.org
• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Jim Van Arsdale and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Scott Twiford. No cover.
Sterling Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal
• Thursday, Sept. 1: Happy Sterling Festival. Tickets $40 and up.
• Friday, Sept. 2: Happy Sterling Festival with Organ Fairchild and more. Tickets $40 and up.
• Saturday, Sept. 3: Happy Sterling Festival with Ryan Montbleau Band and more. Tickets $40 and up.
• Sunday, Sept. 4: Happy Sterling Festival. Tickets $40 and up.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Levi & the Wranglers. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Go Gone. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Bad JuJu. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Loose Gravel. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2: Frostbit Blue. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: Jerrod Niemann with CJ Solar. Tickets $45.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Petty Thieves. No cover.