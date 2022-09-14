The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 15-21: My So-Called Band and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: My So-Called Band. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Paul Kastick. No cover.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Ledyard; brewaurora.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Rachel Beverly. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: History Happy Hour with Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: Calib Liber. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: On the Brink. No cover.

• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Strangers. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: The Mix Tapes. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: John Spillett Trio. No cover.

Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; frontenacmuseum.org

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Oswego Valley Fiddlers. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Blast. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Freight. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Larry Kyle. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Six-year anniversary celebration: Adam Parker. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: Six-year anniversary celebration: Kat Walters and Gary McCracken. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: Tailor Made. Tickets $5.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: Patrick Young. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: Dr. Thomas Donahue on organ, piano and electronic keyboard. Tickets $10.

