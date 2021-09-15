The Citizen's live music listings for Sept.16-22: Diana Jacobs Band and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19: Patrick Young. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Keith Dallas Ward. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Like a Hurricane. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Dinner & A Movie. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Thompson Hall Duo. No cover.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Off the Rails. No cover.