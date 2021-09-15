 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for Sept.16-22: Diana Jacobs Band and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Sept.16-22: Diana Jacobs Band and more

Music and Movie 8.JPG

The Diana Jacobs Band performs during music and a movie night at Hoopes Park.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19: Patrick Young. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Keith Dallas Ward. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Like a Hurricane. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Dinner & A Movie. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Thompson Hall Duo. No cover.

• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18: Off the Rails. No cover.

