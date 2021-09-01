The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 2-8: First Friday and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area this Labor Day weekend.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 3: '90s night with My So-Called Band. No cover.

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Field Days: Jon Rogalia and the Swamp Boys. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Field Days: Mere Mortals. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art lawn, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival. Tickets $20.