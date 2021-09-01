 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 2-8: First Friday and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 2-8: First Friday and more

My So-Called Band

 Provided

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area this Labor Day weekend.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 3: '90s night with My So-Called Band. No cover.

Austin Park, Skaneateles; skaneatelesvfd.com

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Field Days: Jon Rogalia and the Swamp Boys. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Field Days: Mere Mortals. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art lawn, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival. Tickets $20.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: The Sicks. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Jazz brunch with On Bass. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Irv Lyons & The Light. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Bob Keefe and Surf Renegades. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Rachel Beverly. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: TBA. No cover.

My So-Called Band, a '90s cover band, performs at Market Street Park in downtown Auburn Thursday evening. The city's summer concert series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the band's performance was the first in the park since 2019. The concert series is underway this summer at Market Street Park, Hoopes Park and the downtown parking garage. For details, visit auburnpub.com/calendar.
