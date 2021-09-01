The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 2-8: First Friday and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area this Labor Day weekend.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 3: '90s night with My So-Called Band. No cover.
Austin Park, Skaneateles; skaneatelesvfd.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Field Days: Jon Rogalia and the Swamp Boys. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Field Days: Mere Mortals. No cover.
Cayuga Museum of History & Art lawn, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival. Tickets $20.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194
• 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: The Sicks. No cover.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: Jazz brunch with On Bass. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Irv Lyons & The Light. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: Bob Keefe and Surf Renegades. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: Rachel Beverly. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: TBA. No cover.