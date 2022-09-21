The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 22-28: Root Shock and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Auto Group, 346 Grant Ave., Auburn; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Sydney Irving and the Mojo. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Root Shock. Tickets $20.

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Chris and Carmella of Mella-Morphosis. No cover.

• 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Trumptight315. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Ronnie Leigh. No cover.

Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; (315) 252-4993

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Mr. Monkey. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Bob Piorun Duo. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Van DeLay Industries. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: No Filter. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: Irv Lyons Jr. Ultra Light. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbrewing.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Eighth anniversary party: JD and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Eighth anniversary party: Glass Image. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Amber Martin. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23: City Limits. Tickets $5.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: Jeffrey Steele. Tickets $15.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25: The Ende Brothers. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.