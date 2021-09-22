 Skip to main content
The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 23-29: Seattle Sons and more
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 23-29: Seattle Sons and more

Seattle Sons

Seattle Sons

 facebook.com/seattlesonssyracuse

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: Seattle Sons. Cover $5.

Frontenac Park, Union Springs; unionspringsny.com

• 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Union Springs Fall Festival with The Destination. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Dean's List. No cover.

Sennett Firehouse, 3526 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; (315) 252-4244

• Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Stand By Me benefit with The Skycoasters. Tickets $25.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Bradford Allen. No cover.

