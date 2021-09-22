The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 23-29: Seattle Sons and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: Seattle Sons. Cover $5.

Frontenac Park, Union Springs; unionspringsny.com

• 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Union Springs Fall Festival with The Destination. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.