 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Puddle of Mudd and more

  • 0
Puddle of Mudd

Puddle of Mudd

 Facebook

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29: John McConnell. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: F5. No cover.

People are also reading…

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad Alibi. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Nate Michaels. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Sloppy Joes. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. (doors) Friday, Sept. 30: Puddle of Mudd with Bad Marriage and Seattle Sons. Tickets $20.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Inside Job. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Los Blancos. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Unreal Village. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Tribal Revival Band. Tickets $5.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Joshua Breen. No cover.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hailey Bieber denies stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News