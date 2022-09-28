The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Puddle of Mudd and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29: John McConnell. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: F5. No cover.
• 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad Alibi. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Sloppy Joes. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Jazz on Tap: Edgar Pagan's GPL. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. (doors) Friday, Sept. 30: Puddle of Mudd with Bad Marriage and Seattle Sons. Tickets $20.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Inside Job. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Los Blancos. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Petty Thieves. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Sam Nitsch. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Unreal Village. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Tribal Revival Band. Tickets $5.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Joshua Breen. No cover.