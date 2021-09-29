The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 30-Oct. 6: Daditude and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
•5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Long Time Coming. No cover.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Dam Dog. No cover.
• 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Tiger. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Jazz on Tap: ESP. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com;
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Daditude (Misfits tribute). No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Mark Doyle and the Maniacs. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Jim, Connie and Friends. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Fritz's Polka Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Roger Decker. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Biggest Little Beerfest with Tim Herron and 8-Traxx. Tickets $40.