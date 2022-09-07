The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 8-14: Qwister and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Anyela's Winery, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; anyelasvineyards.com

• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669; cnytomatofest.org

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: CNY Rising Stars: Glass Image, Continuum and Sydney Irving and the Mojo. Tickets $25.

CNY TomatoFest: Main Stage West, Genesee and Dill streets, Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: The Silver Songbirds. No cover.

Noon Saturday, Sept. 10: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Crossroads. No cover.

CNY TomatoFest: Exchange Street Stage, Exchange Street, Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble. No cover.

• Noon Saturday, Sept. 10: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Joey Dugan. No cover.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Bob Lyna and Friends. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: Cam Caruso. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Melissa Gardiner's MG3. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: Mark Zane. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: 3D. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: The Lunch Ladies. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: JD and Sam. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Bob Piorun jazz trio with Mike Burns and Dave Chitambar. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: Lou Nocilly Jazz Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: Irv Lyons Jr. and Loren Barrigar. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: McCardle and Westers. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

State Street mall, downtown Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Music on the Mall: Qwister. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Melanie & The Boys. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Between Covers. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Jess Novak Band. Cover $5.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: Shawn Halloran. No cover.

