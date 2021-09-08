The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 9-15: Luke Mock and more

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: Mr. Monkey Duo. No cover.
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12: Fair Haven Oktoberfest with the Krazy Firemen Band. No cover.
Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; cnytomatofest.org
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: CNY TomatoFest: Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle celebrate release of new album "Down in the Dirt." Admission $25.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Luke Mock. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Saint Bernard. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Adam Parker. No cover.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: Rickety Fence. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12: Carol Bryant Quartet. Admission $10.