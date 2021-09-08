 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 9-15: Luke Mock and more
alert
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Sept. 9-15: Luke Mock and more

{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Mock

Luke Mock

 Provided

Here's where you can find live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: Mr. Monkey Duo. No cover.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12: Fair Haven Oktoberfest with the Krazy Firemen Band. No cover.

Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn; cnytomatofest.org

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: CNY TomatoFest: Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle celebrate release of new album "Down in the Dirt." Admission $25.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant

• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Luke Mock. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Saint Bernard. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Adam Parker. No cover.

• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: Rickety Fence. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12: Carol Bryant Quartet. Admission $10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren reunite for detective film set in a retirement home

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News