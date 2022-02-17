'The gifts of our youth': Auburn weekend celebrates Black history, local talent

Black History Month, Harriet Tubman's bicentennial and the bountiful talent of the Auburn area will be celebrated at a new event this weekend.

Auburn's Got Talent Weekend will take place Friday and Saturday at Auburn Public Theater. The first night will feature a youth talent and fashion show, and the second a music and comedy show.

Melody Smith Johnson, who's organizing the weekend with the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, told The Citizen the shows were also designed to bring people downtown. As part of the city's Tubman bicentennial program, they're supported by American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to Auburn to boost its tourism and hospitality industries during COVID-19.

The talent and fashion show on Friday is more for children and families, Johnson said. About 25 to 30 youth ages 17 and younger will dance, sing and model clothing, some of which comes from local Black business owners. Along with items by Less is Moree, owned by Lessie Villalba, some of the girls in the show will sport "flashy eyewear" from Johnson's own business, Divine Coverings.

Sponsors of the show itself include The Muldrow Group, Louis Legacy, Divine Goddess and more local Black businesses.

Custom Engraving donated a trophy that will be given to the child who finishes in first place, Johnson said, and silver and bronze medals will be awarded by the show's three judges as well. There will also be cash prizes, including Auburn Downtown BID gift cards. Every child will get something, Johnson continued, including a glow dance party with refreshments after the show.

The next night, Auburn's Got Talent Weekend continues with a show for a more adult audience at the theater. A Night for the Town Vol. 4 will feature comedian Smokey Suarez of Def Comedy Jam and Bad Boys of Comedy, as well as a performance by Auburn recording artist MBK Richy with DJ Quis and a musical showcase by Big Qwee, Millyano, Don Heff, Poloboy, Stretch Millz and 319 Jay.

A Night for the Town is presented by We Lit Network, a local promoter and entertainment group. Johnson praised the young group for its efforts to gather premium talent from the region.

"They work really hard to be connected and bring artists wherever the stages are," she said. "We're really proud of them as sons of Auburn, and expect to see more of them."

Johnson is particularly excited to see the set by Suarez given his experience with Def Comedy Jam, which she called "by far one of the most entertaining and well-branded comedy programs."

She's less familiar with the musicians performing on Saturday. But Johnson said the artists promoted by We Lit Network "always come together to bring young people out to really celebrate the gift that hip-hop and rap bring to the community." Richy, who started recording when he was 13, reached No. 27 on the iTunes hip-hop album charts with his fourth album, "Divine," last April. In addition to putting him in the company of Juice WRLD, Eminem and DMX on the charts, the album earned him firsthand praise from legendary New York City rapper Jadakiss.

Johnson is confident Richy and the rest of the performers at Auburn's Got Talent Weekend will deliver not only entertainment, but timely and encouraging messages.

"We want to make sure we're creating spaces for everyone to come together to enjoy the gifts of our youth and support artists who may have had difficulties during COVID-19, and ensure there's a focus on Black History Month in Auburn," she said. "Come out to enjoy our young people, celebrate their artistry, support future stars and enjoy great music and comedy on Saturday."

If you go WHAT: Auburn's Got Talent Weekend Talent and Fashion Show WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Visit harriettubman200.com/events WHAT: A Night for the Town Vol. 4 featuring comedian Smokey Suarez, recording artist MBK Richy with music by DJ Quis, and music showcase by Big Qwee, Millyano, Don Heff, Poloboy, Stretch Millz and 319 Jay, presented by We Lit Network WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 WHERE: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn COST: Admission $20 at the door INFO: Visit harriettubman200.com/events

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.