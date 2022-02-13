The next gig: Auburn native going on tour with The Who

Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.

The main difference between those tours and her next one, though, is that Pete Townsend will be windmilling his guitar just a few feet away.

Marshall, 33, of Auburn, will be second keyboardist on The Who's 2022 North American tour. The Who Hits Back Tour, the band's first since 2019, will consist of 14 shows this spring and 14 this fall.

Marshall got the gig through a friend, Keith Levenson, the orchestra conductor on the tour. The two worked together on a national tour of "A Chorus Line" in 2013 and 2014, she told The Citizen. Levenson needed someone who could rehearse with the orchestras The Who hires in each city it performs, so Marshall will help Levenson do that in addition to playing keyboard on stage every night.

The orchestra will join the legendary band for two of the three acts that comprise each show. One act consists of Townsend's rock opera "Tommy," which Marshall is currently learning along with more from the band's lengthy catalog. She'll meet the guitarist and singer Roger Daltrey in person when she joins them and the rest of the band for rehearsals in West Palm Beach, Florida, in April.

"It's a big show," she said. "It's going to be such a different experience that I hardly even know what to expect."

One thing Marshall expects, and is preparing for, is Townsend and Daltrey's tendency of ending songs differently every night. She'll also be new to performing in arenas of 15,000 to 25,000 seats, such as Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl. The closest the tour will come to Auburn is Bethel Woods, site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, where The Who was one of the headliners.

The band was among the classic rock Marshall listened to with her father, Jim, while growing up in Auburn. She named "Baba O'Riley" as one of her favorite Who songs.

"Classic rock kind of influences everything else," she said. "It's such an integral part of the music world."

Marshall experienced that on the first national tour of "We Will Rock You," the musical featuring the songs and story of Queen. At the opening, she even shared the stage with the band.

While her next shows won't be short on theatricality, touring with The Who will be miles and miles away from touring with a musical. Not only will the performing be different, Marshall said, but so will the traveling. Days off will be rare, as the morning after most shows she'll be on her way to another city, Townsend and Daltrey by private jet and the rest of the band by first class.

That's a "higher tier" of touring than Marshall is used to, she said with a laugh. Her road life began not long after her first piano lessons in Auburn with Anne Adessa at the age of 7. Along with piano competitions across the region, she performed in school ensembles on viola, clarinet and percussion. One show even saw her play three instruments with three different ensembles.

"I lived in the car with my mom (Cheryl Clute-Marshall)," she said. "We just drove around so much to do all the things I was doing, and that translates to my life now. It doesn't stop."

After graduating from Auburn High School in 2007, Marshall stayed busy musically as a student at Ithaca College. She spent a few summers at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the Hangar Theatre. In 2011 she received her music degree, and the following year she moved to New York City. But she was so busy with gigs she barely saw her home there for a few years, she said.

On tour with musicals like "A Chorus Line" and "We Will Rock You," Marshall experienced the cheap hotels, the hurried meals, the sleep under bus seats. She doesn't miss that, but after almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, she does miss the road. So she's excited to return in April, and just happens to be doing so with one of the biggest rock bands of all time.

"One gig, that's your thing. Do that gig, then go to the next place," she said. "It'll be nice to get back to that."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

